Orcam Financial Group Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.07. 3,572,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,247. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

