Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oriental Land stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 76,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,373. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $952.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

