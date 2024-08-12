Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.15

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

