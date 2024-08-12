Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Dan F. Smith Buys 2,500 Shares

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) Director Dan F. Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $46,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orion Price Performance

OEC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,962. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

