Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Sells £568,500 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.06), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($726,517.57).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($31.82) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($190.93).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,295 ($29.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,165.09, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,488.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,300.98. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,765 ($35.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 1,886.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.63) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.67) to GBX 2,750 ($35.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

