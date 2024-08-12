Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Ballast Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,483,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,260 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

