Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

