Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAM. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.