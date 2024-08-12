Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,724. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

