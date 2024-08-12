Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,724. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
