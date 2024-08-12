Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) is Park National Corp OH’s Largest Position

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Park National makes up 6.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Park National worth $169,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Park National by 6.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.23. 48,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $190.84.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

