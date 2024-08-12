Park National Corp OH Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,278 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $55.81. 8,389,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,525,688. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

