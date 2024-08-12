Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2,002.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. 3,347,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.