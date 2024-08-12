Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,900,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

BlackRock stock traded down $18.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $838.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,878. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $810.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.