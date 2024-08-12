Park National Corp OH Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

