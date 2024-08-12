Park National Corp OH Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.92. 5,173,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.