Park National Corp OH Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $77.12. 890,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,662. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

