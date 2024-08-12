Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $22,376,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 94.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,656. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.60. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $438.39.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.78.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

