Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMT traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $225.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,634. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

