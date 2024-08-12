Park National Corp OH Makes New $23.84 Million Investment in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 463,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,840,000. Park National Corp OH owned 1.35% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSTL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

