Park National Corp OH Purchases 92,004 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,700. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

