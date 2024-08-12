Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $568.19. 344,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,234. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

