Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,879 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.94. 651,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,233. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

