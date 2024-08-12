Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 8,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 7,570,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

