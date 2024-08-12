Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.00. 13,227,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,372,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

