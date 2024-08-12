Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.8 %

NXPI traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $240.16. 2,298,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.