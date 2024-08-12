Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,457,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,208,000 after buying an additional 137,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.66. 644,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,029. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

