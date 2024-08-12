Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VIOO traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,750. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.