Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,138. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

