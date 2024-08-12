Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

VCRB traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

