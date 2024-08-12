Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8,406.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 190,073 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.10. 183,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

