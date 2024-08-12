Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 500,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 233,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,429,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,988. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

