Paul Blanchfield Sells 2,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 478,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lantheus by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

