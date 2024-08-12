Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $111.02 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $111.02 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,881,559 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.