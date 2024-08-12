Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,704,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,639,607 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $6.73.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,481 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $5,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.82.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
