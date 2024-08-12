PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.