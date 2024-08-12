Peoples Bank KS Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

