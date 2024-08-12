Peoples Bank KS Decreases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 671,537 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

