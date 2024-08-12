Peoples Bank KS Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.81. 6,800,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.98.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,462 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,114 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

