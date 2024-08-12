Peoples Bank KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

TSM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.64. 14,715,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,410,436. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

