Peoples Bank KS Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 619,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

