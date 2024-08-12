Peoples Bank KS Sells 145 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peoples Bank KS cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

