Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
Shares of PMGYF remained flat at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
About Perpetual Energy
