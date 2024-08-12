Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Shares of PMGYF remained flat at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

About Perpetual Energy



Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

