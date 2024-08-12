Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

