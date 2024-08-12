PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 572.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $451.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,698,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,113,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.49. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.