Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,118,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.