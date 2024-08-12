Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP Robert Edgar Smith Sells 4,950 Shares

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 657,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,054. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

