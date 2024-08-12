Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $184.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America raised their target price on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $162.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

