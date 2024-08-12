Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.95

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.95 and last traded at C$18.16, with a volume of 12451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.

PBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$492.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

