Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Down 75.6% in July

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the July 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pop Culture Group Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of CPOP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.18. 67,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.67.
About Pop Culture Group
