Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Porch Group

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 763,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 444.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.